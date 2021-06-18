LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members are set to say a final farewell Friday to a 19-year-old Lynn woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash with a robbery suspect in Saugus.

A funeral for Ashley Forward will be held at the Solimine Funeral Home on Broadway in Lynn at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church on South Common Street at 10 a.m.

Forward was struck by a wrong-way driver on Route 107 in Saugus on June 9. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver, identified as William Leger, 35, of Somerville, was fleeing from police after a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven, authorities said.

He was ordered held without bail on June 10 on multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, unarmed robbery, receiving a stolen vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, driving the wrong way on a state highway, marked lanes violation, and speeding, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Forward graduated from KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate in 2020 and had just completed her first year at Emmanuel College, where she was studying nursing.

