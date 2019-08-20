Loving pup with ‘boundless’ energy finds forever home after being returned several times

Minnie left the shelter for FIFTH time and is now settled in at home in Wilmington Mass (Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A loving 2-year-old puppy with “boundless” energy has found a forever home in Wilmington after the MSPCA says the animal was adopted and returned three times because her insatiable energy “wore out” the adopters.

In July, the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain shelter announced that Minnie, a Doberman Pinscher-Pit Bull mix, was in need of a home in which she would get “a ton of physical and mental stimulation.”

Minnie was first adopted on Feb. 26 but was returned in March because her soaring energy proved too much for both the humans and resident dog in her new home, according to the shelter. She was adopted again on April 16 and returned within a week. A third adoption took place on July 9 but lasted only two days.

The MSPCA said on Tuesday that Minnie arrived at her new home on Aug. 11. She’s now enjoying a large fenced-in yard where she spends hours upon hours sprinting to and fro, lounging in the grass, and playing in the sun.

“Her new owner reports that Minnie’s confidence is growing every day and she’s meeting other dogs and people during her daily walks in the neighborhood,” the MSPCA said in a press release.

After getting her “zoomies” out, Minnie’s owner says she’s a couch potato who loves to snuggle while watching TV.

