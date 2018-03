LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – Lowell High School will have an increased police presence Monday after a student made a threat on Facebook.

School officials say that Lowell Police have arrested the student.

School leader say there is no threat to students.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)