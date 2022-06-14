LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department is launching a search for a missing 3-year-old boy from the Pawtucketville neighborhood.

The boy, who has only been identified as Harry, was last seen wearing gray pants with white stripes and a long-sleeved maroon shirt.

Community members should expect an extra police presence in the outer Pawtucketville area of the city during the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox