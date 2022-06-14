LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department is launching a search for a missing 3-year-old boy from the Pawtucketville neighborhood.

The boy, who has only been identified as Harry, was last seen wearing gray pants with white stripes and a long-sleeved maroon shirt.

Community members should expect an extra police presence in the outer Pawtucketville area of the city during the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

