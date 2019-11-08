Lowell police urge public to be vigilant amid surge in overdose deaths

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are urging the public to be vigilant amid a recent surge in overdose deaths.

Four people in the city have died from opiate overdoses in the last nine days, according to the Lowell Police Department.

“There appears to be a lethal batch of opiates/fentanyl in the Greater Lowell area,” the department said in news release.

Police say they have also seen several other fatal overdoses in surrounding communities in the past week.

Those who have loved ones suffering from addiction are being asked to pass along a warning.

The Burlington Police Department recently reported an uptick in overdose deaths linked to a “lethal dose of narcotics.”

Fatal Overdose Surge in Greater Lowell pic.twitter.com/j6UChhCjUr — Lowell, Ma Fire Dept (@LowellFireDept) November 8, 2019

