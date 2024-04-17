NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A teen from Lowell is under arrest after a postal worker was the victim of an armed robbery while on his route in Nashua, New Hampshire Tuesday, leaving area residents shocked and worried.

Baraka Janvier, 18, will appear before a judge on Wednesday facing multiple charges in connection with the robbery.

The incident was captured on home surveillance video, in which the mail carrier can be seen being ambushed by two masked men while returning to his truck after making a stop at a home on Blacksmith Way.

One of the individuals can be seen pointing a gun at the carrier, who surrendered his keys to the two before they took off. Police said the two got into a dark colored SUV with a woman behind the wheel.

Breaking:Lowell teen who robbed a postal worker in Nashua New Hampshire yesterday heads to court today…18 year old Baraka Janvier will face a judge a 1 o’clock on multiple charges…the whole incident was captured by a Ring camera…postal carrier wasn’t hurt #7News pic.twitter.com/0ySNoLFhFB — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 17, 2024

Local and federal investigators swarmed the cul de sac neighborhood surrounding the mail truck.

“It was a lot,” neighbor Sheli Sokorelis said. This is a very quiet neighborhood, when you see something like that it makes you nervous. There are kids around the neighborhood and you’re talking guns at 2:30 in the afternoon and the busses – too stressful.”

U.S. Postal Law Enforcement told 7News the thieves took postal property, and that despite the scary encounter the mail man is okay.

It is a federal crime to rob a postal worker; the suspects could face up to 25 years behind bars.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)