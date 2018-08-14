Lynn cheerleading coach in hot water after ‘white power’ comment

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn cheerleading coach is in hot water after holding up her first and saying “white power” in a video posted on Snapchat.

Stephanie Quevas is the head cheerleading coach at Lynn English High School, and now the school is investigating the incident.

“I was extremely shocked when I saw that video,” said Jarod Dennis, who has known Quevas for years and saw the video on Snapchat after it was posted by a mutual friend. “I couldn’t believe someone of her character had the audacity to post that video. I realized how serious it is. I felt other people should be aware of it.”

Cuevas also sits on the board for a youth football and cheerleading league in Lynn.

“I definitely believe she should make a public apology,” Dennis said. “It’s only right.”

Cuevas posted on Facebook that she does apologize if anyone is offended by her comments.

“Anyone who knows me also knows my character and my reputation certainly speaks for itself,” she said in her post. “The fact is I was making fun of myself in the video because that’s my personality.”

Tuesday night, Lynn public schools confirmed it is taking the video seriously and investigating.

Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler wrote in a statement: “The Lynn Public Schools is a wonderfully diverse school community with a longstanding tradition of inclusivity and deep respect for the differences among the students and families we serve. Any comments or behaviors that depart from this tradition are in fact an assault on our core values.”

