Lynn police: Woman tried to sneak heroin to locked up boyfriend in chicken kabob sub

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn woman is facing criminal charges after police say she tried to sneak heroin to her boyfriend while he was in custody by hiding the drug in a chicken kebob sandwich.

Brenda Sanchez, 36, of Lynn, was taken into custody Tuesday after conspiring with her 24-year-old boyfriend, Marco Roman, to sneak heroin into the police station, according to Lynn police.

Roman, who was in custody on warrant charges, was allowed to make a phone call after repeatedly telling officers that he was hungry and could be overheard saying in Spanish that “he was hungry,” and kept asking for a “gram,” police said. The officer immediately thought the male was referring to a gram of drugs, police continued.

Shortly after the phone call, Sanchez arrived at the station with a chicken kebob sub and when the officer checked inside, they allegedly found a plastic twist with a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin.

Sanchez was arrested on charges of distributing a Class A drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Roman is now facing an additional charge of conspiracy to violate drug laws.

