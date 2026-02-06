FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The FIFA World Cup games scheduled to kick off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this summer could face trouble as town officials are asking the federation to cover nearly $8 million in security costs, according to Foxborough town officials.

At a select Board meeting this week, town officials said there is millions of dollars in security costs needed up front.

“We’re not in a position to put forward 7.8 million dollars up front and hope to be reimbursed,” said Paige Duncan, Foxborough Town Manager.

Officials said without this funding, they will not be issued a license for the matches.

“It’s not up to the Town of Foxborough to support or pay for any of this,” said Bill Yukna, Foxborough Select Board Chair. “As our chiefs are the ones responsible for the security and safety of the facilities, their needs need to be met or this cannot be an event that moves forward.”

The World Cup is just four months away, and is expected to bring in millions of dollars in revenue and travelers from all over the world. Gillette Stadium has already begun preparing the field, replacing the artificial turf with real grass.

Fans said they hope the funding issue can be resolved so the matches can go on as planned.

“I can’t imagine that happening now with all the planning that’s already been done and in place,” said Jim Hurley.

In a statement, the town of Foxborough told 7NEWS, “Foxborough supports the World Cup and wants to be a successful host community. However, the taxpayers of Foxborough cannot and will not be responsible for funding an international sporting event.”

The World Cup’s host committee said, “We are working closely with FIFA, the stadium, and the town of Foxboro to reach an agreement.”

The licensing deadline is March 17.

