Maine to alter contact tracing plans as coronavirus surges

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The surge of coronavirus cases in Maine has necessitated changes to the state’s contact tracing protocols, the state’s top public health officials said Monday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer be able to keep in touch with individuals who test positive for the coronavirus over the course of their illness, said Dr. Nirav Shah, the agency’s executive director. There will instead be only one point of contact with infected individuals, he said.

The change is a result of the aggressive spread of the virus in the state, which has experienced a fall surge similar to the one felt around the country, Shah said. Maine CDC will continue to make sure infected individuals have the tools to isolate safely, and conduct an investigation into who they might have been exposed to, he said.

“In a pandemic there are no easy choices, just choices that are hard and harder,” Shah said. “Our goal, however, has always been to help the most number of people in the most number of ways.”

Shah also repeated a call from state health authorities to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small, local and socially distanced this fall.

