Maine woman pulled from burning vehicle dies

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (AP) — A 65-year-old woman who was pulled from a burning car in Maine has died.

Police tell The Bangor Daily News Jacqueline Brammer died Wednesday from complications after a recent surgery.

Authorities say Brammer was driving in Dover-Foxcroft July 30 when she lost control of her car and went down a steep embankment.

The car struck some trees and burst into flames, trapping her inside. First responders eventually pulled Brammer from the vehicle.

Police believe Brammer may have experienced a medical issue that caused her to leave the road.