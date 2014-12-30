Making A Comeback

With a few cold spells in November and even some snow for Thanksgiving Eve for much of New England, it seems like winter was going to be off to a quick start. December squashed that idea, as the month has been 4 degrees above the average and while we have had plenty of storms, rain has been the dominant precip type. In fact, over 6.5″ of rain fell in Boston, making it fall just shy of a top 10 wettest Decembers on record.

All the rain and mild air talk is over for now as colder air has slide back in. Temps start today near 20 and only finish near 30 despite quite a bit of sunshine. Temps tonight tumble into the teens for most, which should help some of those backyard ice rinks continue to freeze up. Hopefully you’ll get some ice time with those new skates Santa dropped off.

Heading out for New Years Eve? Plan on dry times with temps running in the 20s. There will be a bit of a breeze so the 23 degree reading at midnight will feel more like 15.

The pattern’s on cruise control through the end of the week before we hit our next storm rumbling on in over the weekend. Despite all the cold air this week, it’ll have a tough time holding on Sunday. The main area of low pressure looks to move west of us, meaning a mix of snow and ice Saturday night will likely turn to a mainly rain event Sunday. Behind the storm, the cold air comes crashing back in.

Happy New Year!

@clamberton7- twitter