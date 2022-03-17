MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden woman plans to buy a house and car after recently winning a $1 million lottery prize on an instant ticket game.

Atisee Abbe opted to receive her “4,000,000 Spectacular” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Abbe is the first person to win the game’s $1 million prize, the lottery noted.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Central Convenience on Mystic Avenue in Somerville.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

