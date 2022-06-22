BOSTON (WHDH) - An escalator in a Chinatown MBTA station malfunctioned and abruptly reversed direction from up to down on Sunday evening.

Approximately 10-11 passengers who were on the escalator at the time safely stepped off at the bottom. No injuries were reported.

The escalator was immediately taken out of service and will remain out of service until the cause of the malfunction is identified and fixed.

This incident comes less than a year after an escalator in the Back Bay station abruptly reversed direction, causing a pileup of people that injured nine.

