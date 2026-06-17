BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of breaking into a mansion in Beverly pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in court.

Emajae Brown, 25, appeared in court via Zoom.

Police say Brown broke into a seaside mansion at the end of March, assaulted a caretaker, stole several items, and a Porsche.

Brown is facing several charges, including home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping.

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