DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man is charged with murder and is accused of shooting a man inside a busy Cape Cod restaurant.

Nicholos Campbell appeared in court on Monday.

The incident took place after midnight Saturday morning at Moonshift Restaurant in West Dennis.

Court paperwork reveals Campbell and another man at the restaurant had trouble in the past. When they ran into each other over the weekend, Campbell said the other man punched him and then stabbed him. To protect himself, Campbell’s defense attorney said his client, who is licensed to carry, fired his gun.

“When you fire a shot in a crowd, what if you miss the guy?” O’Neil Roberts, the restaurant’s chef, said. “There were other people around; it could be somebody else. It could be more than one death.”

The prosecutor said Campbell was wearing a ski mask at the time of the shooting, but the defense argues his client wasn’t hiding anything.

“In terms of culture and the way he has his hair, he keeps it on, had it one and has worn it multiple months, years even when he goes out,” Emir Sehic, defense attorney, said.

While the restaurant does have security cameras, investigators say they mysteriously stopped operating just before the shooting.

“No one witnessed this alleged altercation beforehand in which the defendant claimed he was attacked,” Alexandra Isaacs, prosecutor, said.

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