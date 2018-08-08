Man accused of aiding roommate’s suicide on house arrest

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A judge says a New Hampshire man accused of aiding in a roommate’s suicide has violated bail conditions.

Parker Hogan, of Plymouth, is charged in connection with the May 8 suicide of 19-year-old Michael Buskey. Police said in court documents that the 20-year-old Hogan brought a gun, notebook, and pen to the scene of Buskey’s death and instructed his friend on holding the gun at the correct angle to his head. Hogan pleaded not guilty.

WMUR-TV reports prosecutors said Hogan attempted to contact a key witness in the case and was found carrying knives. The judge increased Hogan’s bail from $5,000 to $15,000, and placed him on house arrest.

Jury selection for Hogan is scheduled in October.

