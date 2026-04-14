WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old man appeared in Middlesex Superior Court Tuesday in connection with a car crash into a building in Cambridge in January that left a 23-year-old woman seriously injured.

David Powell, of Roslindale, was arraigned after a grand jury decided to elevate the charges he faces. He is accused of recklessly driving a car causing serious bodily injury.

On January 19, police said they tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street when they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen to Boston police a short time earlier. The vehicle involved then took off down Albany Street at a high rate of speed, but officers said they did not pursue it because of safety concerns.

Minutes later, several 911 calls reported that a car had smashed into a building nearby, at the intersection of Albany Street, Waverly Street, and Erie Street.

Olivia Zerwas was walking on the sidewalk getting a coffee when prosecutors said the car jumped the curb and pinned her underneath. The art therapist suffered a traumatic brain injury, broke bones in her back and legs, and was badly burned in the crash.

The driver, later identified as Powell, was subsequently arrested.

“As it stands today, she’s in surgery right now. I don’t know how many surgeries it’s been but it’s been several,” said Chris Zerwas, Olivia’s father. “She was in the ICU for eight weeks and currently on the floor going on five weeks, so it’s not a pretty picture.”

Powell’s defense attorney said his client showed signs of remorse following the crash.

“His [Powell’s] reaction, shock, became tearful, it was instantaneous,” said Robert Christian, Powell’s Defense Attorney. “I hasten to add, I know that’s not of much comfort to Ms. Zerwas’ family.”

It was revealed in court Tuesday that Powell has 43 other criminal charges on his record.

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