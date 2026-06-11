LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of driving away from a traffic stop in Lawrence and dragging a police officer appeared virtually in court on Thursday in New Hampshire.

Hector Rivera, 34, of Plaistow, New Hampshire, was wanted in connection with striking and dragging a Lawrence police officer with a vehicle during a traffic stop in Lawrence. He is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a police officer, aggravated assault and battery, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. Rivera was also wanted on two additional warrants for violating an abuse prevention order.

Rivera at first refused to participate in the hearing, staying in his bed in jail. He eventually stood up, and while the prosecutor was talking about his criminal history, Rivera started yelling, grabbed the iPad, and disconnected from the call.

Prosecutors say the officer remains in serious condition at Boston Hospital. Rivera is being held and the court will schedule a hearing to send him back to Massachusetts.

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