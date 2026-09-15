BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of having illegal images of children at Boston’s Frog Pond on his phone is facing dozens of new charges. He appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors said he took intimate pictures and videos of young kids in secret.

Mark Sullivan, 60, will face a judge Tuesday, the Brockton man’s second court appearance in nearly a month.

This time, he is facing 69 additional charges.

The new charges pertain to photographing “sexual or intimate” parts of about 15 children between the ages of 2 and 8 years old.

Sullivan, who is a level 3 sex offender, was arraigned last month, accused of recording children at the Frog Pond using smart sunglasses and a cellphone.

Investigators said Sullivan took video of a family changing their children while they used a towel for privacy.

The family reportedly told police that when they moved away from Sullivan, he followed, looking the children up and down with the camera sunglasses.

Sullivan has been in custody since his arrest last month. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

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