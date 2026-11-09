EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say he fired a shot during an argument at a park in Everett.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a gun near River Green Park learned he had fired off one round during an argument during a soccer game, police said.

The Everett man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody with the help of the Somerville Police Department.

There were no reported injuries.

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