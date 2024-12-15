MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he kidnapped his 5-year-old daughter after a domestic dispute in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported domestic dispute at a home on Summer Street around 1:30 p.m. learned that a man had fled the house with his daughter, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald.

A State Police K-9 tracked the suspect behind Manchester-Essex Regional High School and into a nearby cemetery.

He was found hiding in leaves behind a tombstone with the child.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery, assault and battery on a child under 14, reckless endangerment of a child, carrying a dangerous weapon, parental kidnapping, and possessing Class B and Class E drugs.

Once he’s released from the hospital, he will be arraigned Monday in Salem District Court.

In a statement, Fitzgerald said, “There is no threat to the public at this time, and we are relieved that the child was safely located and reunited with her mother,” said Chief Fitzgerald.

