CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police responded to reports of sexual assault at the Planet Fitness on Massachusetts Avenue Thursday morning.

Around 9:09 a.m., police responded to a report of a man entering the women’s locker room at a local gym and sexually assaulting individuals inside.

Police took the man, identified as Laquan Holland, into custody around 9:22 a.m.

“It’s horrible,” Sophia Holloway said. “I feel like it’s a big tragedy. Everyone should be able to feel safe and secure wherever they go.”

“It’s new to me – the fact that someone came in and, what was it? Harassed a woman in a ladies’ locker room? Completely unacceptable, being a woman myself,” Dr. Yena Do said, a Planet Fitness client.

One victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The incident is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox