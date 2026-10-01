CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police responded to reports of sexual assault at the Planet Fitness on Massachusetts Avenue Thursday morning.

Around 9:09 a.m., police responded to a report of a man entering the women’s locker room at a local gym and sexually assaulting individuals inside.

Police took the man, identified as Laquan Holland, into custody around 9:22 a.m.

“It’s horrible,” Sophia Holloway said. “I feel like it’s a big tragedy. Everyone should be able to feel safe and secure wherever they go.”

“It’s new to me – the fact that someone came in and, what was it? Harassed a woman in a ladies’ locker room? Completely unacceptable, being a woman myself,” Dr. Yena Do said, a Planet Fitness client.

One victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The incident is still under investigation.

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