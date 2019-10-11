Man accused of sexual misconduct charges involving children

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of exchanging nude images with children and requesting that they take part in sexual acts.

Not guilty pleas were entered Friday for 36-year-old Brandon Aubin, of Concord on sexual misconduct charges, including soliciting sex and transmitting lewd images. He was being held without bail.

Concord police were alerted to a cybertip on July 4 by New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children that led to their investigation of Aubin.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews and collected physical and digital/electronic evidence.

