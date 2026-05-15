BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of making troubling threats on campus at Boston University is set to appear before a judge Friday.

Maximillien Sajous, 29, of Chelsea, allegedly threatened and harassed BU deans, students, and the campus itself on social media.

Sajous’ connection to the school, if any, is not yet known.

Investigators said Sajous posted pictures online of shell casings, his targets after shooting at a shooting range, and a BU dean’s home.

They said he also made references to a mass shooting threat.

Sajous is expected to be arraigned Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)