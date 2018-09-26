Man accused of urinating on American flags in Somerville turns himself in

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of urinating on multiple American flags at the Somerville Veterans Memorial Cemetery earlier this month has surrendered, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been made public, turned himself in at Somerville District Court Wednesday after an Arlington man said he witnessed the suspect unzip his pants and relieve himself on the flags in broad daylight.

George Gatteny says he was stopped behind a bus on Broadway near Clarendon Station when he saw two people near a memorial statue, including the man in question.

“He undid his pants, took himself out and started urinating on the flags,” he told 7News.

Gatteny, shocked by what he was witnessing, got out of his car and confronted the man. He says the suspect laughed in his face and walked off with a woman.

An outraged Gatteny shared several images of the soaked flags and vandalized statue on social media. The post quickly went viral and police launched an investigation.

It’s not clear when the suspect will appear in court and there was no immediate word on what charges he’ll face.

Additional details are expected to be released Thursday morning.

