MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHDH) — A man allegedly set his girlfriend on fire when she tried to break up with him in Memphis last week.

The woman was standing near a vehicle in the driveway of a house on Oct. 8 when she told Kenneth Upshaw, 38, that she was breaking up with him, according to a police affidavit obtained by WREG.

He allegedly told her if he could not be with her, no one could before splashing her with gasoline and throwing a lit cigarette at her.

The woman suffered second-degree burns to her face, neck, chest, and arms.

She was transported to an area medical center, where she is said to be in fair condition.

Upshaw was taken into custody on charges including attempted second-degree murder.

Court records reportedly show that the couple has a long history of domestic violence.

In 2019, Upshaw allegedly punched his girlfriend in the stomach so hard that she had to have an emergency C-section and delivered their baby a month early.

