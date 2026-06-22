BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect behind Saturday’s deadly drive in Mattapan appeared before a judge in Dorchester District Court Monday.

Ibraim Matos, 37, of Hyde Park, is accused of hitting and killing a woman on the sidewalk while driving a stolen car. He is also facing carjacking charges in connection with a crash with a bus. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Police said at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Matos was involved in a crash on Blue Hill Avenue, where they said he got out of the damaged vehicle, carjacked a woman at a nearby car wash, pulling her out of the vehicle before speeding off.

Prosecutors said Matos drove on the wrong side of the road and then onto the sidewalk, where 32-year-old Mabinty Janneh was run down and dragged to her death. They said Janneh was headed to the bank at the time.

“The defendant wreaked havoc on the Mattapan community by driving his car recklessly,” said Prosecutor Ursula Knight. “The car struck her, she was pulled under the car, she was trapped, dragged down under the car, and then was dragged along the sidewalk and into the roadway, went approximately several hundred feet.”

Police said Matos continued crashing into other vehicles before slamming into an MBTA bus. Prosecutors said community members then forcibly removed Matos from the car, assisting in his capture.

“Anybody would have did what we did. Any community, any community. We did what we had to do to stop some fool from killing another person,” said one man who helped pulled Matos out of the car. “He was trying to get away, man, I dont what he was on. I am glad it ended right here before he could kill someone else.”

“You know we’re Boston, we’re strong. We stick together, especially in situations like that,” said Victoria McGovern, who witnessed the crash.

— Mattapan community reacts to bystanders that stepped in to stop carjacking suspect —

A psychiatrist evaluated Matos prior to his hearing Monday.

“He reports he has PTSD, brother reports he suffers from schizophrenia,” the psychiatrist said.

Outside court, Matos’ defense attorney had little to say, simply describing the situation as, “…terrible, all terrible.”

Janneh’s family said they are now remembering the tragic loss of a vibrant woman who was deeply loved.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of our family member, Mabinty Janneh,” said Ahmad Thorley, Janneh’s cousin. “We are still saddened, shocked, disturbed, by this event and the loss of our loved one.”

Matos was not the only person arrested at the scene. Police said a 21-year-old man crossed the police tape and started recording a video while laughing. When officers confronted him, he took off and dumped an unknown liquid in the middle of the crime scene. He was eventually caught and arrested.

Matos is being held without bail. He was ordered to undergo a 20 day psychiatric evaluation and is due back in court in July.

A GoFundMe to support Janneh’s family can be found here.

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