BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing a murder charge after fatally striking a pedestrian in a vehicle he carjacked in Boston on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Blue Hill Avenue around 2 p.m. found a woman injured and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to Boston police. Her name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests Ibraim Matos, 37, of Hyde Park, had been involved in a crash at Woodhaven and Blue Hill Avenue when he carjacked another vehicle and hit the woman while he was fleeing the scene, according to police.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges of murder, carjacking, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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