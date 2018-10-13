Man arrested after armed road rage incident in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident on Friday.

Police responding to a report of an erratic driving waving a handgun toward another driver arrested 23-year-old Cody Emery of Auburn, New Hampshire.

Police say they found a handgun in Emery’s car when they arrested him on Route 101 in Hampton on Friday night.

Emery will face a judge this week.

