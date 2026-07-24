HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident that led to shots being fired outside the Hingham Public Library Thursday night, according to Hingham police.

Steven License, 60, of Hingham, is charged with Assault to Murder, Assault and Battery Attempt with a Firearm, Assault and Battery Attempt with a Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building, and Disorderly Conduct.

Hingham police responded to the Hingham Public Library parking lot at 66 Leavitt Street at approximately 4:22 p.m. for reports of gunshots fired after an apparent road rage incident between a car and a truck. Police said the truck drove away before officers arrived, but the car remained on scene.

Responding officers found the male passenger in the car, later identified as License, had fired his gun in the parking lot during the incident. License had a non-gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital. The female driver of the car was not hurt.

Police said the gun, which License had a valid license to carry, was recovered at the scene.

“The incident began when the driver of the car allegedly threw a napkin out the window several miles away. The truck driver followed the car until they both pulled off the road into the Library parking lot. The female car driver and male truck driver each stepped out and approached each other and had a heated verbal argument. The passenger in the car fired two shots from inside the car. Those shots were allegedly fired as the driver was walking back to his truck,” Hingham police said in a statement.

The driver of the truck later contacted police and reported that he was not injuried.

License was arrested by Hingham Detectives at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth where he is being treated. He is expected to be arraigned at the hospital Friday afternoon.

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