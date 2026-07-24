HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Gunshots were fired outside Hingham Public Library Thursday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident, according to Hingham police.

Hingham police said a passenger in a car fired shots at the driver of another car in the library parking lot at approximately 4:30 p.m., but the situation had started before that on Route 228.

“It didn’t occur right out there in front of the library, or on that part of that road is what we know, it seems like, preliminary, it happened some distance away, even miles away,” said Hingham Police Lt. Steven Dearth. “There was at least two shots fired and there were two vehicles involved.”

Police said the shooter remained on scene. They said he was later taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, but was not shot. Police said the other driver left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators sectioned off part of the library parking lot with police tape, and one vehicle was eventually towed from the scene.

A man who lives near the library said investigators came to his house to see if any stray bullets had made it to his property, but police said it does not appear that any buildings in the vicinity were hit.

“I looked down at the crime scene down here, and it was quite a sight. They were looking for bullet holes in the house and in my truck,” said Peter Godwin, who lives in the area. “Everybody’s got guns so it’s disturbing because there’s a lot of children that go in and out of that library. And innocent people that all they want to do is check out a book, and there’s bullets flying in the parking lot.”

A woman who saw the police response also said it’s concerning to see an incident like this happen so close to home.

“It’s not a common incident that you would see in Hingham, but today you don’t know where it’s gonna happen. That’s the frightening thing about it,” said Michelle Bineen, who witnessed the police response.

Police said the gun was recovered from the scene, and the shooter had a valid license to carry. Police said they are anticipating charges be filed in this case, but no arrests have yet been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

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