NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive with a cord wrapped around her neck at the Whaler’s Inn & Suites on Monday in New Bedford.

Police say they responded to Whaler’s Inn & Suites at 500 Hathaway Road for a call about a man who was unstable in the hallway.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man, later identified as Marcus Hamel, 52, of New Bedford, unconscious in the hallway. Police say they then learned Hamel was staying at the Inn with another guest at the time.

In their room, police found Rebecca Avery, 43, unresponsive with a cord wrapped around her neck. Avery was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Hamel was also taken to a hospital for examination. Hamel was arrested and charged with domestic assault battery, and strangulation or suffocation causing serious bodily injury.

An investigation remains ongoing.

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