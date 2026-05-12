MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was arrested by Massachusetts State Police in connection with a shooting that took place in Manchester, New Hampshire in April, according to Manchester police and city officials.

Justin Salinas, 24, of Manchester, is charged with Attempted First Degree Assault, Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon.

On April 29, Manchester police responded to the intersection of Hanover Street and Beech Street after they received a ShotSpotter alert and multiple calls reporting that gunshots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a multi-family home on Amherst Street had been hit by gunfire, and a bullet entered a bedroom where two children were sleeping.

Police said witnesses told them a man agreed to meet up with a group of people to fight. As the man walked up to the location, a vehicle pulled in front of him, and two people got out and started to shoot. The man ran away and was not hurt.

One of the suspects was identified as Salinas, and he was subsequently arrested. He is currently behind held in Massachusetts as he awaits extradition.

Police said they are still searching for a second suspect, identified as Henry Aponte, 21, in connection with the shooting. He faces charges of Attempted First Degree Assault and Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon.

The situation remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the second suspect is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

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