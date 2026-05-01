MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Gunshots fired in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday night sent bullets flying into a multi-family home, and people who live in the neighborhood said they came directly into a bedroom where children were sleeping.

Manchester police said shots rang out at approximately 10 p.m. on Amherst Street. People who live inside the building said several units were hit. One woman said she had just gotten into bed when she heard the shots and called 911.

“After the second gunshot I was like, ‘oh that’s not fireworks or a loud car.’ And I didn’t really know what to do in that moment. It was very scary, like you could feel it in your chest,” said Alexis Evans, a neighbor.

Evans said the children’s bedroom was hit the hardest.

“‘I am actually really good friends with her, and it was her two little kids. And thankfully the little girl had her legs up near her chest,” she said. “Her son was on the other side of the room and it hit his bed frame. And it would have hit him in the head if it didn’t.”

Evans’ boyfriend said bullets also struck their unit upstairs.

“My roommate, he was in this room behind this wall, and he was in the closest one to it,” said Christian Sanborn. “But it didn’t make penetration or nothing, it didn’t hit nothing, it’s just sitting in the wall.”

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found a man who told them he had agreed to meet a group of people for a fight. As he was walking, police said he told them a vehicle walked up and two people got out and opened fire. The man that ran off was not hit.

Neighbors said they’re grateful no one was hurt in the incident.

“Nobody, not a single scratch which is incredible,” Evans said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Manchester, New Hampshire police.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)