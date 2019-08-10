Man arrested in shooting death of 74-year-old NH woman

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested for the murder of 74-year-old Ellen Munstis on Friday in Derry, New Hampshire.

79-year-old Roderick Munstis was arrested on Saturday according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner, and Derry Police Chief Edward B. Garone.

Roderick Munstis was arrested on alternative counts of knowing and reckless second-degree murder for killing Ellen Munstis.

Derry police officers responding to a 911 call around 12 a.m. from the residence of 151 Bypass 28 found 74-year-old Ellen Munstis dead in her home from apparent gunshot wounds.

The caller identified himself as Roderick Munstis.

Roderick Munstis is being held pending his arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood on Monday.

Anyone in the area of the residence on Friday who may have seen or heard any part of this event is encouraged to call the Derry Police Department Detective Unit at 603-432-6111.

