BOSTON (WHDH) - Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was speaking about recent unrest at a town hall in Minneapolis Tuesday night when video captured a man run up to the podium and spray her with an unknown substance.

Several videos show the man run up to Omar and spray the substance on her before he was tackled to the ground and his arms were tied behind his back by security. The man was then led out a door and taken away.

Reporters inside the room said it smelled like vinegar following the attack.

Omar appeared to be okay, and continued speaking after the man was taken away.

“I’m going to go figure if I am, but I feel okay,” Omar said after the incident. “I feel that it is important for people, whether they’re in elected office or not, to allow these people to intimidate us, to make us not fight for our constituents and for the country we love. And as I said I’ve survived war and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me because I’m built that way.”

The town hall was being held in response to federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis. Two people have died during protests against ICE in recent weeks.

The man has not been publicly identified, but he is being charged with third-degree assault.

