HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bradley Rein, the Hingham man charged in connection with a fatal crash into an Apple Store in 2022, appeared in court Monday.

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office confirmed Hingham police arrested Rein for violating his pretrial conditions, involving alcohol testing he’s required to do every day.

Rein was arrested and charged after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner ended up inside the Derby Street Shops store. He pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder.

That trial is scheduled for early next year.

One person was killed, and over a dozen others were injured. Prosecutors said this also wasn’t the first time Rein violated his release conditions. They say two other times, he’s had issues with his GPS ankle monitor.

“Here we are again with yet another violation of that pretrial condition of release,” the prosecution said. “So he’s kind of left the court without options. So because of that, I would ask that his bail be revoked at this point.”

The defense argued that Rein is not a danger to the community.

“He doesn’t drive, he doesn’t go anywhere, and he’s still recovering from his rehabilitation.”

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