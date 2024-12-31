LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Lowell man has been charged in a shooting in Lowell Monday night that left a 24-year-old man dead.

Bravindah Mawanda, 20, of Lowell, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Middlesex and Maude streets around 8 p.m. found a 24-year-old man, identified as Nikhl Israni, also of Lowell, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Israni was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the defendant and the victim were in the victim’s car when the defendant allegedly shot the victim multiple times before fleeing back into his home near the shooting,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Police were subsequently able to identify the defendant and locate a firearm, consistent with the victim’s wounds, inside the defendant’s home.”

