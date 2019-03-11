Man charged in kidnapping, death of Jassy Correia to face federal judge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A Providence man charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia will be arraigned in Boston on Monday.

Louis D. Coleman III, who was arrested on a highway in Wilmington, Delaware, on Feb. 28, will be formally charged in federal court in connection with the death of Correia, of Lynn.

Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, was found dead in the trunk of Coleman’s car, according to investigators.

Coleman, 32, was caught only hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston last month.

Correia was laid to arrest over the weekend in Boston.

Coleman is expected to appear in court at 2 p.m.

