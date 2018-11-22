Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting

AMHERST, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say they’ve arrested a man in the shooting death of a man in Amherst.

The attorney general’s office said in a news release Thursday that 27-year-old Bryson Peluso was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Brandon Kluz at a home. They said Kluz was shot early Thursday. An autopsy was planned.

Peluso was scheduled to face arraignment in Nashua on Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

