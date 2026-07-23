BOSTON (WHDH) - A man arrested in connection with two separate incidents that occurred in Boston Wednesday morning appeared in court Thursday to face several serious charges, Boston police said.

Ashlie Jeremie, 27, of Bedford, is charged with Murder, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Larceny Under $1,200. He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Boston police first responded to a radio call for a man hurt at the intersection of Boylston Street and Tremont Street at approximately 5:18 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man “suffering from trauma.” The victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Then, at approximately 9:49 a.m., officers arrested a person of interest at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Surface Road and Beach Street in connection with a separate assault that had occurred earlier that morning. During the arrest, officers found a man, later identified as Jeremie, in possession of a metal pole. Police said an investigation determined that a second victim, a student at Boston University, had been approached from behind and struck with the pole, causing him to fall to the ground. That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Boston Police Homicide Unit eventually determined that Jeremie was the suspect in both attacks.

A forensic psychologist spoke with Jeremie before his arraignment Thursday, and told the judge that he would not cooperate and needs a longer mental health evaluation.

“This is a person, who to my knowledge, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder with psychotic features,” said Forensic Psychologist Dr. Janelle Hickey. “Given the very serious and violent nature of the allegations against him, as well his history of him being charged with numerous violent offenses in the past, I would recommend that such an evaluation occur at Bridgewater State Hospital.”

7NEWS learned that Jeremie was released from jail earlier this month. He is facing federal charges after authorities said he brought a gun into the O’Neill Federal Building in Boston in May. Court documents revealed the semi-automatic pistol was found when x-raying Jeremie’s bag as he entered the building.

Rishi Shuka, the Co-Founder of the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association, said something needs to change following these attacks.

“We have to do a better job of making sure people who are on the street, that shouldn’t be, are off the streets. People who need help, get the help they need,” Shuka said. “There only two things regular, ordinary people can’t do – it’s make policy and arrest people. We need the cooperation of our local and state government.”

Jeremie was held without bail and ordered to undergo a 20 day mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

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