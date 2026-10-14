BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two Massachusetts State Police cruisers damaged in Barnstable Tuesday night, state police said.

At approximately 7 p.m., state police said two cruisers were struck by a vehicle traveling on Route 6 eastbound at Exit 68.

“One of the cruisers was unoccupied while a Trooper was responding to an earlier crash on the left side of the highway. The second cruiser had stopped behind the first cruiser to assist when it was struck from behind, sustaining heavy rear-end passenger-side damage. The second cruiser was pushed into the first cruiser and was towed from the scene,” the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The vehicle involved was eventually located several miles away, state police said.

The driver was identified as Christopher Whitelaw, 63, of Truro. Whitelaw was arrested and charged with OUI-Drugs, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, and a Marked Lanes Violation.

The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

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