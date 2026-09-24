BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is dead after falling from a building in Hyde Park Thursday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Boston police said they responded to Weld Hill Street at approximately 2:45 p.m. for a report of an adult male that fell several floors from a building. He initially suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the man, who was in his late-40s, was doing exterior work between the second and third floors of a three-family building when he fell off the scaffolding.

Homicide detectives and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the situation. OSHA was also notified.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)