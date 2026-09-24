BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is dead after falling from scaffolding outside a multi-family in Jamaica Plain Thursday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Boston police said they responded to Weld Hill Street at approximately 2:45 p.m. for a report of an adult male that fell several floors from a building. He initially suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The man was identified by his family as Manuel Chuqiu, a father of four.

Officials said Chuqiu was doing exterior work between the second and third floors of a three-family building when he fell off the scaffolding.

Chuqiu’s brother-in-law Jose Espinoza said they had known each other for more than 20 years. Espinoza described Chuqiu as a man who loved his family, fishing, and providing for his children.

“He was always very happy around the house and pretty much just in general,” Espinoza said. “He wakes up very early, he always, like, goes to work and then he comes back late, pretty much always working, but whenever he’s always there for us. Pretty much whenever we need a hand, he’s always there supporting us, being by our side as well.”

Homicide detectives and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the situation. OSHA was also notified.

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