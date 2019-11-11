Man faces gun, drug charges after parking in Boston crosswalk

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm and drug charges after police found a loaded gun and heroin in his car after a traffic stop in Boston Sunday, police said.

Officers patrolling the area of Normandy Street and Intervale Street saw a car with a temporary Rhode Island license plate stopped and idling in a crosswalk at 6:50 p.m., police said. A license check allegedly found the plate had been canceled, and when officers approached the car they allegedly saw the driver grab a backpack and try to open the glove box and center console.

Officers allegedly found multiple clear plastic bags containing marijuana, pills, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and suboxone strips in the car, as well as a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 handgun.

Devante Phillips, 27, of Boston, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of suboxone with intent to distribute and possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)