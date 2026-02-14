BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a building in Jamaica Plain early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress in the area of 3531 Washington St. around 1 a.m. learned the suspect had entered the front door and was seen on security cameras leaving the back door, according to Boston police.

Soon after, Jorge Montenegro Jr., 37, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury Distsrict Court on charges of unarmed burglary and larceny from a building.

