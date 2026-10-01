WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges, including two counts of indecent assault, in connection with a series of incidents in downtown Winthrop, officials said.

The arrest was made after a woman reported that a man had tried to pull down her pants while making sexually explicit comments on Winthrop Street, according to police.

After a brief chase, during which officers had to use a stun gun, the suspect was placed under arrest. Three officers suffered minor injuries.

Following the arrest, investigators say several other victims have come forward to report additional incidents.

The 25-year-old man is expected to be charged with two indecent assault and battery charges, disorderly conduct, endangerment of a child, breaking and entering, and resisting arrest.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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