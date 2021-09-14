LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple firearm charges following a shots fired incident in Lowell on Sunday.

Officers responding to the area of Fulton Street and Devlins Avenue for a person reporting that he had been shot at spoke with the victim, who was not struck by gunfire or injured, as well as several witnesses before collecting gunfire evidence at the scene, according to Lowell police.

An investigation led to the identified of Jaime Rodriguez, 35, of Methuen, as the alleged shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

He was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

