HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A male pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Haverhill Friday morning, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.

Tucker said at approximatel 9 a.m., a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and a pedestrian collided near 6 Washington Street. The man was taken to Merrimack Health Lawrence Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Haverhill Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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